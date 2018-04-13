Suspension of NEMA directors: Reps summon Osinbajo, Magu, Oyo-Ita — Nigeria Today

Suspension of NEMA directors: Reps summon Osinbajo, Magu, Oyo-Ita

By Levinus Nwabughiogu

ABUJA—In a rare display of legislative oversight functions, the House of Representatives Committee on Emergency and Disaster Management, yesterday, summoned Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo over an alleged illegal suspension of six directors at National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA.

Others summoned for the same purpose were Acting Chairman of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ibrahim Magu, and Head of Service, Winifred Oyo-Ita.

The committee reached the resolution at its resumed sitting of investigation into alleged violation of public trust at NEMA.

It will be recalled that the committee at its first sitting on Wednesday, accused the agency’s Director-General, Mr Mustapha Maihaja, of breaching Public Procurement Act, PPA, by awarding contracts to ghost companies that did not meet legal requirements.

In their testimony at the session, the directors, who are currently being investigated by the EFCC, following a petition written against them for alleged abuse of office, claimed they were suspended for kicking against some of the policies of Mustapha Maihaja at NEMA.

The directors include Akinbola Gbolahan (Finance and Accounts); Umesi Emenike (Special Duties) and Alhassan Nuhu (Risk Reduction).

Others are pilot in charge of air ambulance and aviation unit, Mamman Ali Ibrahim; Chief Maintenance Officer, Ganiyu Deji, and Director of Welfare,Kanar Mohammed.

Their suspension was effected by the agency’s Governing Council chaired by Vice President Osinbajo without due process.

Led by Isa Ali, the committee also summoned Magu and Oyo-Ita for further explanations.

Also at the session was Comptroller of Nigeria Customs Service, NCS, Col. Hameed Ali.

His summon originated over alleged irregularities in the importation of 6,776 metric tonnes of rice donated as relief materials by the Chinese government.

