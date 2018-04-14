Suspension: Omo-Agege appeals for calm — Nigeria Today

Suspension: Omo-Agege appeals for calm

Following his suspension by the Senate on Thursday, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege representing Delta Central Senatorial District in the red chamber has appealed to his constituents to remain calm, saying that there was no insurmountable challenge before him as he has adequate capacity to address the widely reported “suspension” matter.

Omo-Agege who spoke through his aide, Prince Efe Duku, said it was a well-known fact the issues acted upon by the Senate are pending before a court of competent jurisdiction and therefore subjudice.

He said, “it is the Senate’s view that the issues be withdrawn from court for an amicable resolution to hold. Until a resolution is reached, it is better to respect the court processes by not commenting on them.

“We note that as part of the resolution of the issues, the Senate President, ruled that the Parliamentary Support Group in the Senate for President Muhammadu Buhari should be disbanded. This should be a matter for the over 50 members of the PSG to decide, possibly with President Buhari on whose behalf they openly work as Distinguished Senators of the Federal Republic,” he added.

He reiterated, “we appeal for calm and assure that as a fervent believer in the rule of law, our Senator is in positive spirit. He deeply respects the institution of the Senate and his good friends in the Senate. He will never undermine them. He remains an ardent supporter of Mr. President’s agenda for a better nation for all and will continue to work assiduously for his re-election.”

