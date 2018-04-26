Suspension: Protesters Storm NASS For Omo-Agege — Nigeria Today

Suspension: Protesters Storm NASS For Omo-Agege

Some constituents of Senator Ovie Omo- Agege, yesterday barricaded the main entrance into the National Assembly to protest the suspension of the lawmaker who represents Delta Central in the Senate. Senator Omo- Agege was on April 12, 2018, suspended for 90 legislative days for imputing that the election sequence reordering by Senate was targeted at […]

The post Suspension: Protesters Storm NASS For Omo-Agege appeared first on Leadership Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Leadership Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

