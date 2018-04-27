Swansea City vs. Chelsea, Premier League: Preview, team news, how to watch - We Ain't Got No History — Nigeria Today

Swansea City vs. Chelsea, Premier League: Preview, team news, how to watch – We Ain’t Got No History
|
We Ain’t Got No History
|
Swansea City vs. Chelsea, Premier League: Preview, team news, how to watch
We Ain’t Got No History
It looks like a long shot because it is a long shot. Chelsea trail Tottenham by five points, Liverpool by eight and the Premier League season is down to its last four games (three, if you're Liverpool). Unless Spurs turn completely spursy and go belly …
Premier League previews: Matchweek 36
Swansea vs Chelsea: TV channel, live stream, squad news & preview
Preview: Swansea City v Chelsea
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!