 Swaziland king renames country Kingdom of eSwatini - The Guardian — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Swaziland king renames country Kingdom of eSwatini – The Guardian

Posted on Apr 19, 2018 in World | 0 comments


The Guardian

Swaziland king renames country Kingdom of eSwatini
The Guardian
The king of Swaziland, Africa's last absolute monarchy, has announced that his country has changed its name to the Kingdom of eSwatini to mark 50 years since independence from British rule. Meaning “place of the Swazi”, eSwatini is the Swazi language
Swaziland king renames country 'the Kingdom of eSwatini'BBC News
King renames Swaziland as 'eSwatini'Yahoo News
King of Swaziland renames country 'eSwatini'Independent Online
Taipei Times –africanews –Africa Times –Focus Taiwan News Channel
all 13 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.