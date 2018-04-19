Swaziland king renames country Kingdom of eSwatini - The Guardian — Nigeria Today

Swaziland king renames country Kingdom of eSwatini – The Guardian
|
The Guardian
|
Swaziland king renames country Kingdom of eSwatini
The Guardian
The king of Swaziland, Africa's last absolute monarchy, has announced that his country has changed its name to the Kingdom of eSwatini to mark 50 years since independence from British rule. Meaning “place of the Swazi”, eSwatini is the Swazi language …
Swaziland king renames country 'the Kingdom of eSwatini'
King renames Swaziland as 'eSwatini'
King of Swaziland renames country 'eSwatini'
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!