Sweden confirm Ibrahimovic will not play at 2018 World Cup - Daily Post Nigeria — Nigeria Today

Sweden confirm Ibrahimovic will not play at 2018 World Cup
Daily Post Nigeria
Sweden confirm Ibrahimovic will not play at 2018 World Cup
Sweden's Football Association has announced that Zlatan Ibrahimovic will not come out of international retirement to play at this year's World Cup in Russia. Ibrahimovic, who retired from international competition after Euro 2016, represented Sweden in …
