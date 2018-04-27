Sweden FA Confirm Zlatan Ibrahimovic Won’t Be Playing At The World Cup — Nigeria Today

Sweden FA Confirm Zlatan Ibrahimovic Won’t Be Playing At The World Cup

Zlatan Ibrahimovic will not be coming out of international retirement to represent Sweden at this summer’s World Cup, the Swedish FA has announced.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who retired from international competition after Euro 2016, represented Sweden in the World Cup in 2002 and in 2006.

The 36-year-old striker, who moved to LA Galaxy from Manchester United last month, has frequently hinted at a desire to end that retirement after Sweden defeated Italy in a playoff to qualify for the World Cup for the first time in 12 years.

The chance of me playing in the World Cup is skyhöga #FifaWorldCup2018 — Zlatan Ibrahimović (@Ibra_official) April 15, 2018

However, a statement from the Svenska Fotbollforbundet (SvFF) released on Thursday ruled out any chance of a return for Ibrahimovic.

“Zlatan Ibrahimovic has previously said no to playing for the national team — and he hasn’t changed his mind. ‘I talked to Zlatan on Tuesday. He told me he hasn’t changed his mind regarding playing for the national team — it’s still a no,’ says Lars Richt [sporting director].

“Zlatan Ibrahimovic is therefore, for the same reason as previous national team gatherings, not a candidate for the World Cup squad that coach Janne Andersson will present on May 15.

