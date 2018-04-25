Sweden shuts out Ibrahimovic - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

Sweden shuts out Ibrahimovic – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Sweden shuts out Ibrahimovic
Vanguard
Sweden boss, Janne Andersson has confirmed that Zlatan Ibrahimovic “certainly isn't included in my plans for the World Cup”. Ibrahimovic. Ibrahimovic suggested he would come out of international retirement to represent Italy's playoff opponents in …
America at Large: LA a fitting stage for the travelling Ibrahimovic show
Brazilian World Cup legend Ronaldo drops in on Zlatan, LA Galaxy
Paul Pogba challenges Zlatan Ibrahimovic's high-kick prowess – with inevitable result
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!