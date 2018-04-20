Swedish House DJ Avicii Dies At 28 — Nigeria Today

Swedish House DJ Avicii Dies At 28

Swedish EDM and House DJ, Avicii has been found dead in Oman at the age of 28 His publicist released a statement confirming this. She said: “It is with profound sorrow that we announce the loss of Tim Bergling, also known as Avicii,” his publicist Diana Baron said in a statement. “He was found dead in […]

The post Swedish House DJ Avicii Dies At 28 appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

