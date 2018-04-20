 Swedish Producer And DJ, Avicii Is Dead — Nigeria Today
The Swedish-born producer and DJ known as Avicii has been found dead in Oman. Publicist Diana Baron said in a statement that the 28-year-old DJ, born Tim Bergling, was in Muscat, Oman. “The family is devastated and we ask everyone to please respect their need for privacy in this difficult time,” the statement said. Avicii […]

