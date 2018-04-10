Sweets and hot springs are secret to being world's oldest man says 112-year-old from Japan - Telegraph.co.uk — Nigeria Today

Sweets and hot springs are secret to being world’s oldest man says 112-year-old from Japan – Telegraph.co.uk
Sweets and hot springs are secret to being world's oldest man says 112-year-old from Japan
A 112-year-old man from Japan says eating sweets and hot baths are his secret as he was officially recognised as the world's oldest living man. Masazo Nonaka received a certificate confirming his Guinness World Records title today after the death of …
