Swift to deploy 10,000 hotspots in Lagos — Nigeria Today

Swift to deploy 10,000 hotspots in Lagos

By Princewill Ekwujuru

Swift Networks said it is going to deploy 10,000 free Wi-Fi across Lagos.

The company said the deployment will be made possible in partnership with residential customers.

The product, named Red Cheetah, is expected to help deepen Nigeria’s broadband penetration and aspiration for universal internet access for greater social equity and inclusion.

The Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of the company, Charles Anudu, at the introduction of the product in Lagos said the company’s plan is to roll out an initial 10,000 Red Cheetah hotspots in Lagos and then extend to other parts of the country.

“The Red Cheetah service model follows in the company’s tradition of demystifying and making technology work for Nigerians so that they can hook up to the digital world to explore, work and entertain more efficiently.

“We are excited to pioneer this cutting edge service model and will rapidly extend it to more cities in Nigeria and the continent. The security of every user’s access is enhanced by the Red Cheetah App which establishes a distinct and secure Virtual Private Network (VPN) connection to the internet for each device on the platform.

I strongly believe that this dogged work of over two years is the ideal model that will empower Nigerians to live their most productive lifestyles in a digital world. I am extra proud that everything about Red Cheetah is Nigerian and shows what we can achieve when we commit to solving the problems of our society, taking our context into consideration.”

The post Swift to deploy 10,000 hotspots in Lagos appeared first on Vanguard News.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

