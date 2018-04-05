Syngenta begins $30M expansion of Nampa seed facility - Idaho Press-Tribune — Nigeria Today

Syngenta begins $30M expansion of Nampa seed facility – Idaho Press-Tribune
|
Idaho Press-Tribune
|
Syngenta begins $30M expansion of Nampa seed facility
Idaho Press-Tribune
NAMPA — Syngenta Crop Production began construction on a $30 million expansion at the company's research and seed production facility in Nampa this week. With the expansion, the Nampa facility will accommodate the majority of Syngenta's North American …
