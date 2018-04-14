Syria air strikes: Jeremy Corbyn's letter to Theresa May - BBC News — Nigeria Today

Syria air strikes: Jeremy Corbyn’s letter to Theresa May – BBC News
|
The Times
|
Syria air strikes: Jeremy Corbyn's letter to Theresa May
BBC News
Dear Prime Minister,. I want to thank you for speaking to me last night regarding the bombing raids in Syria overnight, and for the security briefing you shared. I am very glad that all British military personnel have returned home safely, and hope too …
The crime capital of Britain?
In show of unity, France and UK join the fray in Syria
Theresa May: Syria airstrikes a warning to Russia on using chemical weapons
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!