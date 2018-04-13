Syria chemical attack: UN weapons inspectors to investigate site - The Guardian — Nigeria Today

Syria chemical attack: UN weapons inspectors to investigate site – The Guardian
|
The Guardian
|
Syria chemical attack: UN weapons inspectors to investigate site
The Guardian
OPCW experts will investigate site and building in Douma and take samples from alleged victims of chemical attack. Ian Sample and Martin Chulov. Fri 13 Apr 2018 13.27 EDT Last modified on Fri 13 Apr 2018 13.40 EDT. Share on Facebook · Share on Twitter …
Russia Says Chemical Attack In Syria Staged By UK
Syria crisis LIVE: Russia claims chemical attack was staged by Britain
The Latest: Russia: US adopts 'military scenario' for Syria
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!