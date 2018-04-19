T.B Joshua’s church collapse: Lagos reveals how it will handle prophet’s case — Nigeria Today

T.B Joshua’s church collapse: Lagos reveals how it will handle prophet’s case
The Lagos State Government, on Thursday said it would pursue the cases it filed against Prophet Temitope Joshua (a.k.a. T.B. Joshua) to a logical end. This assertion was made by the state Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Adeniji Kazeem, when presenting the Ministry of Justice’s stewardship at the 2018 Ministerial Press Briefing in Alausa, Ikeja. […]
