T-Mobile slapped with $40 million fine for playing fake ringtones on rural calls — Nigeria Today

T-Mobile slapped with $40 million fine for playing fake ringtones on rural calls

T-Mobile has agreed to pay $40 million after the FCC found that despite promising to end the practice, T-Mobile was still playing fake ringtones on calls to rural areas in an effort to make customers believe that the call had been connected.

The post T-Mobile slapped with $40 million fine for playing fake ringtones on rural calls appeared first on Digital Trends.

