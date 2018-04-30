T-Mobile, Sprint CEOs Turn From Bitter Rivals to Kindred Spirits - Bloomberg — Nigeria Today

T-Mobile, Sprint CEOs Turn From Bitter Rivals to Kindred Spirits – Bloomberg
Bloomberg
T-Mobile, Sprint CEOs Turn From Bitter Rivals to Kindred Spirits
There seemed no love lost between Marcelo Claure and John Legere, a pair of chief executives who sniped at each other incessantly — on Twitter, at public events, even in ads. But behind the scenes, the two telecoms moguls were bonding around a common …
