T20 Africa Qualifier: Ghana beat Nigeria - The Punch — Nigeria Today

T20 Africa Qualifier: Ghana beat Nigeria
The Punch
Ghana defeated their bitter rivals Nigeria by 7 wickets in their ICC World Twenty20 Africa Qualifier 'A' at the Tafawa Balewa Cricket Oval in Lagos on Tuesday. The Ghanaians fielded first, and courtesy of a superb bowling from David Ankrah, who got 3 …
Ghana take initiative in World T20 Africa Qualifier A with first defeat of hosts Nigeria
