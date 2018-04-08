TAG Heuer announces Nigeria's William Troost-Ekong as friend of the brand — Nigeria Today

TAG Heuer announces Nigeria’s William Troost-Ekong as friend of the brand

In trying to regain a foothold as a powerhouse in continental football, outstanding younger football players have risen among the ranks to take the place of past legends and household ambassador names.

One of these is William Troost-Ekong, a pivotal presence in the Super Eagles, playing as a defender and plying his trade in one of Europe’s most competitive leagues.

Having both Dutch and Nigerian nationalities he joined the setup of the latter in 2015, going on to represent the country at the Olympics in 2016 gaining an incredible bronze medal as well as playing every single game in Nigeria’s journey and eventual qualification to the 2018 World Cup.

His head-turning performances in the center of defense saw him selected in Norway’s topflight team of the year with a Norwegian Players’ Union NISO award late 2016.

Quickly followed by having been placed on the thirty-man list as a nominee for the 2017 African Footballer of the Year Award, William’s rise has been spectacular, endearing him to the hearts of millions and there is no doubt than in no time his name will be mentioned in the same breath as some of Nigeria’s footballing greats.

In his words, “…facing some of the best forwards in Africa, whilst having to perform and deliver for such a football-loving nation like Nigeria is a pressure that improves you as a player” – the man doesn’t crack under pressure, exactly what TAG Heuer stands for.

Besides his sporting dedication, he’s tenacious to use the immense power of football to stimulate social change and improve people’s lives as a Common Goal ambassador, a continuous role model responsibility for which he remains composed and unwavering.

Deremi Ajidahun, CEO of Zakaa, said, ‘We are very proud of this partnership with the young and incredibly talented football star William Ekong, a true legend in the making.

As we grow the presence of the amazing watch brand-TAG Heuer in Nigeria, now in Lagos and Abuja, we are committed to delivering a world class brand experience through associations with young, exceptional individuals like William, who’s extraordinary rise is reflected in the TAG Heuer’s philosophy “Don’t crack under pressure “‘

It goes without saying that William Troost-Ekong and TAG Heuer are a perfect match for each other as the global watch brand announces him today as a Friend of the Brand.

TAG Heuer continues to grow its presence in the African market by forming worthy partnerships with individuals that display the qualities it looks out for in its ambassadors, this time with one of the continent’s fastest rising footballing stars.

The TAG Heuer stores are now in Nigeria in Lagos and Abuja.

