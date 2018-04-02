Taiwan Central Bank Proposes Money Laundering Rules for Bitcoin — Nigeria Today

Taiwan Central Bank Proposes Money Laundering Rules for Bitcoin
The Central Bank of Taiwan is eyeing new rules that would bring bitcoin under the island’s existing anti-money laundering regulations.
