Talk Back: Danjuma: It’s payback time — Nigeria Today

Femi, if Lt. General Theophilus Danjuma (retd), former Chief of Army Staff (COAS), has any remorse, let him first apologise for his past deeds, including Odi and Zaki Biam massacres, when he held sway as the Minister of Defence under ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo in his first term.

Since the killings started, he, former Head of State, Gen. Yakubu Gowon, etc, have said nothing until now that the Jukun, his tribesmen, are being killed. And you call him a nationalist?

If not hypocrites, why did they condemn Igbo for daring to defend themselves from a carefully planned genocide only to turn around to call people to arms over the activities of a “criminal element?”

Those who profess to be Christians but collude with enemies of Christ to advance Islamic agenda have blood on their hands. They have rewarded themselves with oil blocks that yield billions of dollars every month while Nigerians are starving and dying daily.

God will judge them. They brought this evil upon this nation and it will consume all of them. According to the scriptures, blood pollutes the land and when it does the land will revolt and begin to spew its inhabitants.

Since the 1940s, the land of northern Nigeria has drunk more innocent blood than any other region. It is payback time. Check it out, no other part of Nigeria has records of disasters, deformities, diseases and deaths more than the North.

Even the desert is after them and they are running down South to occupy our ancestral homesteads in the pretext that they want to graze their cursed and disease-infested cattle.

Where were they before this time? Why did they keep silent?

– Dr. Aloysius Akaegbu, 08035046995

What moral right?

Yes, this man, Lt. Gen. T.Y. Danjuma (retd), must be crucified because he has some important questions to answer. What moral right does he have, after so many issues hanging on his neck? Over two million fellow Christians are still wondering.

– IK Douglas, 08128457987

Unfortunate act

Now that Danjuma has spoken about the ugly activities of our security agencies on their partiality, it is left for them to check themselves whether the allegation is true or false and amend their ways for the interest of Nigeria and Nigerians.

People cannot fold their hands watching the activities of Fulani herdsmen killing innocent Nigerians without security agencies taking proactive action against them. It is a very unfortunate act and we must condemn it.

– Chikam 08062887535

Another embarrassment

It is really disappointing that, despite all the resources that various governments invested to put an end to the insurgency in the North East, the insurgents still struck and kidnapped another set of schoolgirls, this time in Dapchi, Yobe State.

Security agencies should do everything in their power to rescue the kidnapped schoolchildren. It is an embarrassment to the nation and a slap in the face of security agencies to allow such an ugly trend to happen again.

l believe in our security agencies, they will do everything to rescue the schoolchildren. All should support them, ignoring political differences.

– Gordon Chika Nnorom

These trailers won’t go away

Your publication, An All-Trailer Lagos, on page 20, Daily Sun of Thursday, March 15, 2018, refers. And just like you quickly indicated, according to Lagosians, the orders for the trailers to leave the road were always ignored.

Now, go take a look from First Rainbow, no road until you get to Apapa Port!!

– Comrade Ugwu I. Onah, 08033489280

Hell on Lagos roads

Security agencies should not allow truck drivers to block Apapa Road, Lagos, because Wharf is the treasure of this nation’s resource.

Motorists are experiencing hell on that road and something must be done to repair the road for Nigerians’ safety.

– Umukabia

Bribe allegations

There are serious allegations law enforcement agencies manning from Coconut Bus Stop to Tin Can Island collect money from drivers of these trailers and allow them to ply ‘one-way.’ It is, in fact, an open secret, it is all over the place. Please, come to Coconut and see things for yourself.

– 08030909350

Depot owners equally guilty

I just finished reading your article in Daily Sun on the attitude of trailer drivers on Lagos roads.

You forgot to criticise those who built fuel depots in Apapa and the locking of Apapa Port by owners after privitisation.

Please do not forget to mention the names of the depot owners. Now that the trailers are “leaving,” expect fuel scarcity.

– Adoke Sunday, Ebonyi State, 08032282615

Counting the looters

Femi, thank you for Looters, Stand up to be Counted, in Daily Sun, Thursday, April 12, 2018. Your analysis of the personalities of those that author the lists of looters is superb. Their names are liars. Why the corruption fight “no reach their side”? Their shock will be in 2019.

– Kenneth E. 08037363589

Continued exercise

Well, it is good that the ruling party listed names of treasury looters from the past government that put Nigeria in hardship despite the kudos and knocks over the lists.

But people are saying that it is one-sided. After all, if another political party comes tomorrow, it can also list its own names of looters, if it discovers wrongdoings of looting the treasury.

Let this naming of looters be a continued exercise to expose the wrongdoings of our leaders, irrespective of political party differences. Those who feel strongly about it should just go to court and clear their names over allegations of looted national treasury meant for infrastructural development.

– Chika. 08062887535

Kettle calling pot black

Mr. Adeoti – Looters, stand up to be counted – there is no difference between the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC). The two parties are made up of desperate Nigerian politicians who are all involved in politics of “do me, I do you.”

It is neither here or there. It is a case of kettle calling the pot black.

– Edet Essien, 08056615268

