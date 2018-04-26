Tanzania Braces for Anti-Government Rallies - Voice of America — Nigeria Today

Tanzania Braces for Anti-Government Rallies – Voice of America
Voice of America
Tanzania Braces for Anti-Government Rallies
Voice of America
Tanzania is trying to avert mass demonstrations planned for Thursday, organized through social media to protest curbs on political and press freedoms imposed since President John Magufuli assumed power three years ago. Officials have warned residents …
Tanzania Police Warn Against Planned Political Demonstrations
Tanzania police threaten to beat protesters "like stray dogs" to halt demos
