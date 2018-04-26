 Tanzania Braces for Anti-Government Rallies - Voice of America — Nigeria Today
Tanzania Braces for Anti-Government Rallies – Voice of America

Posted on Apr 26, 2018


Voice of America

Tanzania Braces for Anti-Government Rallies
Tanzania is trying to avert mass demonstrations planned for Thursday, organized through social media to protest curbs on political and press freedoms imposed since President John Magufuli assumed power three years ago. Officials have warned residents
