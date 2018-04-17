Tanzanian Music Star, Diamond Platinumz Arrested Over Indecent Photos — Nigeria Today

Tanzanian Music Star, Diamond Platinumz Arrested Over Indecent Photos

Popular Tanzanian musician, Diamond Platinumz, has been arrested for publishing “indecent” photographs on social media, the information minister told parliament on Tuesday.

Since Monday, images have circulated on social networks showing the 28-year-old singer, shirtless and in bed with a female companion.

“Among our artists, there are some who are starting to spread indecency on social media,” Harrison Mwakyembe said.

“I inform you that yesterday we were able to arrest the great musician Diamond Platinumz, he is being questioned by the police about indecent photos he circulated,” the minister said.

“Social media is not a garbage dump of sorts. Our country has a culture,” he said, adding the musician would be brought to justice.

Diamond Platinumz, whose real name is Naseeb Abdul Juma, is one of the most popular musicians in Tanzania.

-Punch

