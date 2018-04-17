Tanzanian Musician Diamond Platnumz Arrested For Sharing Indecent Content On Social Media — Nigeria Today

Tanzanian Musician Diamond Platnumz Arrested For Sharing Indecent Content On Social Media
Popular Tanzanian musician Naseeb Abdul Juma, popularly known by his stage name Diamond Platnumz has been arrested for publishing “indecent” photographs on social media, the information minister told parliament on Tuesday. The images have circulated on social networks since Mondayshowing the 28-year-old singer, shirtless and in bed with a female companion. “Among our artists, there […]
The post Tanzanian Musician Diamond Platnumz Arrested For Sharing Indecent Content On Social Media appeared first on Timeofgist.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!