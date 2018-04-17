 Tanzanian Musician Diamond Platnumz Arrested For Sharing Indecent Content On Social Media — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Tanzanian Musician Diamond Platnumz Arrested For Sharing Indecent Content On Social Media

Posted on Apr 17, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments

Popular Tanzanian musician Naseeb Abdul Juma, popularly known by his stage name Diamond Platnumz has been arrested for publishing “indecent” photographs on social media, the information minister told parliament on Tuesday. The images have circulated on social networks since Mondayshowing the 28-year-old singer, shirtless and in bed with a female companion. “Among our artists, there […]

The post Tanzanian Musician Diamond Platnumz Arrested For Sharing Indecent Content On Social Media appeared first on Timeofgist.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.