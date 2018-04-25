Tanzania's April 26 anti-Magufuli protests; UK warns citizens against crowds - TV360 — Nigeria Today

Tanzania’s April 26 anti-Magufuli protests; UK warns citizens against crowds – TV360
Tanzania's April 26 anti-Magufuli protests; UK warns citizens against crowds
TV360
The United Kingdom's Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) is advising Brits to stay safe during planned anti-government protests in Tanzania. Planned protests for April 26th were banned nationwide but U.S.-based Mange Kimambi, insists the nationwide …
UK, US warn of possible Tanzania protests
