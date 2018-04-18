Taraba Killings: DMI invites council chairman, declares 5 wanted — Nigeria Today

Taraba Killings: DMI invites council chairman, declares 5 wanted
Following the arrest of three suspects over killings in Taraba State, northeast, Nigeria, the Department of Military Intelligence, DMI, has invited the Chairman, Takum local government area for an interview, in connection with the security concerns. A statement from Texas Chukwu Brigadier General, Director Army Public Relations said already, the 3 suspects who were arrested […]
