Taraba killings: Kefas Dauda writes Ishaku, reveals his alleged shocking roles in farmers, herdsmen crises — Nigeria Today

Taraba killings: Kefas Dauda writes Ishaku, reveals his alleged shocking roles in farmers, herdsmen crises

Popular opinionist and native of Taraba State, Kefas Dauda, has written the state governor, Darius Ishaku, accusing him of fueling the ongoing clashes between herdsmen and farmers in the state. Several lives, including property worth millions of Naira have been consumed in Taraba State as the result of the clashes between herders and farmers with […]

Taraba killings: Kefas Dauda writes Ishaku, reveals his alleged shocking roles in farmers, herdsmen crises

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

