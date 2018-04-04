Taraba Senator, Bwacha speaks on governorship ambition - Daily Post Nigeria — Nigeria Today

Taraba Senator, Bwacha speaks on governorship ambition – Daily Post Nigeria
|
Daily Post Nigeria
|
Taraba Senator, Bwacha speaks on governorship ambition
Daily Post Nigeria
The Senator representing Taraba South in the National Assembly, Emmanuel Bwacha has debunked reports of his intention to run for the Taraba State governorship position. Bwacha, who is the Deputy Senate Minority Leader, speaking to newsmen on Tuesday in …
Taraba senator debunks governorship ambition
Sen Bwacha cautions FG against granting amnesty to insurgents
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!