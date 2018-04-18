Tata motors rolls out 200 locally assembled vehicles, calls for ban on Tokunbo - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

Tata motors rolls out 200 locally assembled vehicles, calls for ban on Tokunbo – Vanguard
Vanguard
Tata motors rolls out 200 locally assembled vehicles, calls for ban on Tokunbo
Lagos – Asian leading car manufacturer TATA Motors on Wednesday rolled out it 200 locally assembled vehicles, which the company said was made to suite the Nigerian terrain and cost effective. *Tata Manza. The unveiling of the locally assembled cars was …
