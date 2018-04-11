Tax: EFCC recovers N28b for FIRS - The Nation Newspaper — Nigeria Today

Tax: EFCC recovers N28b for FIRS – The Nation Newspaper
The Nation Newspaper
Tax: EFCC recovers N28b for FIRS
The Nation Newspaper
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has recovered N28billion from tax defaulters for the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS). Executive Chairman of the FIRS Babatunde Fowler stated this when he led a delegation to the Acting Chairman …
