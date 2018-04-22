Taxi drivers, Uber square up on Istanbul's roads - Pulse Nigeria — Nigeria Today

Taxi drivers, Uber square up on Istanbul’s roads – Pulse Nigeria
|
Pulse Nigeria
|
Taxi drivers, Uber square up on Istanbul's roads
Pulse Nigeria
Istanbul's bright yellow taxis, ubiquitous and perennially honking for custom, appear ingrained in the daily life of the Turkish metropolis. Published: 1 minute ago , Refreshed: 2 minutes ago; Pulse News Agency International by AFP. Print; eMail. As …
Hong Kong taxi drivers stage protest over illegal ride-hailing services in wake of fatal Uber crash
Why Uber is having hard time in Korea
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!