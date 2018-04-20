Taxify introduces SOS button for drivers’ safety — Nigeria Today

Taxify introduces SOS button for drivers’ safety

By Tare Youdeowei

In pursuance of plans to further utilize technology to keep drivers safe on the roads, Taxify has introduced the SOS button, a new safety feature on the Taxify platform, which triggers a distress call to the Lagos State Emergency Response Agency whenever drivers are in dangerous situations.

This was made known by Taxify’s Operations Manager, Uche Okafor, who said; “Over the last few years we have led the way with technology-based safety features such as GPS tracking of every trip and our two-way rating system. However, we recognize that we can utilize our technology even further and now that we have integrated the SOS button into the Taxify driver app, we look forward to applying this additional layer of safety to further strengthen driver safety while on the platform.”

Speaking on the SOS feature, Akpan Etimbong a driver partner with over 1,000 trips on the platform said; “This new safety measure is a welcomed development. Although I haven’t been a victim of any dangerous circumstance, it makes me feel safer knowing that I can get immediate response if ever I find myself in one.”

The post Taxify introduces SOS button for drivers’ safety appeared first on Vanguard News.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

