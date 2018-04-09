 Taxis in Abuja must be air-conditioned by October – FCTA — Nigeria Today
Taxis in Abuja must be air-conditioned by October – FCTA

Posted on Apr 9, 2018 in News | 0 comments

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has released guidelines for passenger service (commercial) vehicles, operating within Abuja. Kayode Opeifa, the Transport Secretary of FCTA, released the guidelines in Abuja on Monday after a meeting with all the Licensed Taxi Operators. According to him, all passenger service (commercial) vehicles such as High Capacity Buses, Mini/Mid Buses, […]

