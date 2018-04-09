Tayo Faniran unveils New Single “Kokoma” | Listen on BN — Nigeria Today

Tayo Faniran unveils New Single “Kokoma” | Listen on BN

Tayo Faniran, the Big Brother Africa 2014 star drops another single under his co-owned record label with his best friend Lekan Kingkong. The title of the Song is Kokoma produced by S.coolbeatz and Davic while the video was shot by Pilot Films. Listen and Download below: Download Watch the video below: ﻿

