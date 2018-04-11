TB Joshua hosts Sierra Leone new president - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

TB Joshua hosts Sierra Leone new president – Vanguard
TB Joshua hosts Sierra Leone new president
FOUNDER of the Synagogue Church of All Nations, SCOAN, Prophet T.B Joshua has discreetly hosted the newly elected President of Sierra Leone, Brigadier-General Julius Maada Bio in his church before the March 31 runoff elections. T.B Joshua. Bio …
