TCN Commissions 100MVA Transformer To Boost Power Supply — Nigeria Today

 TCN Commissions 100MVA Transformer To Boost Power Supply
TCN Commissions 100MVA Transformer To Boost Power Supply

Posted on Apr 23, 2018 in News | 0 comments

The management of Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), on Monday inaugurated 100 MVA transformer at Alimosho substation, Lagos to boost electricity supply to residents within Ikeja Disco. Mr Usman Mohammed, the Managing Director of TCN, while inaugurating the project, said the company was not just concerned in increasing the quantum of power, but also the […]

