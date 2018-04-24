 TCN commissions 100MVA transformers, assures incremental power supply - Vanguard — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

TCN commissions 100MVA transformers, assures incremental power supply – Vanguard

Posted on Apr 24, 2018 in Business | 0 comments


Vanguard

TCN commissions 100MVA transformers, assures incremental power supply
Vanguard
By Ediri Ejoh. THE Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) yesterday commissioned 100 MVA transformers at 132/33KV Alimosho substation, in a bid to boost electricity supply to residents within Ikeja Disco. While commissioning the project in Lagos, the
TCN inaugurates 100MVA transformer, assures increase in power supplyThe Nation Newspaper
TCN inaugurates 100MVA transformers, assures incremental power supplyThe Nigerian Voice (press release) (blog)
TCN inaugurates 100MVA transformersDaily Trust

all 5 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.