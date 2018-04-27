TCN lays $200m world bank-funded power lines, power sub-stations in Ogun — Nigeria Today

TCN lays $200m world bank-funded power lines, power sub-stations in Ogun

As part of measures undertaken to resolve interrupted and inadequate energy supplies to power some critical industrial operations in Ogun and Lagos states, the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has begun construction of 203km new power lines and five power sub-stations located in five locations across Ogun state.

BusinessDay reports that the $200 million power projects are being funded by World Bank to increase power supplies to industrial areas where much energy is needed to power manufacturing operations and it is being undertaken as a response to increasing manufacturing activities at the emerging largest Nigerian industrial hub – Ogun state and some industrial areas in Lagos state.

Speaking on tripartite arrangement existing among World Bank, Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) and Ogun State Government at the Lagos/Ogun transmission line and sub-station project review held in Abeokuta on Friday, Kola Ajibade, Project Manager TCN, noted that the projext would increase energy supplies to main industrial areas and some residential areas in both states and beyond.

Ajibade noted that the power projects which would be sited in Abeokuta, Ajegunle Area of Agbara; Ejio in Ewekoro Local Government; Redemption Camp in Sagamu and Mountain of Fire Camp along Lagos-Ibadan expressway corridor, would facilitate unhindered energy transmission and trading to both industrial and residential areas with Ogun and Lagos states.

He said that the monthly meeting was to have an update on the resettlement plan for those whose property and farms would be affected by the projects, adding that compensation would be paid to those who are on the right of way that the laying of 203km power lines might be affected.

Also, the Project Consultant, Okeke Ekene, revealed that the environmental and social impact engagements of the people living in the project areas were being considered, adding that there has been constant review on the environmental studies, and reports gathered would be submitted to the Federal Ministry of Environment.

Responding on behalf of Ogun state government, Segun Bolanle Gbeleyi, Consultant to the Governor on Power Generation, said the State government had created an enabling environment for the project to thrive, just as it would create employment opportunities, improve bulk power supply in the State and the country at large.

RAZAQ AYINLA, Abeokuta

The post TCN lays $200m world bank-funded power lines, power sub-stations in Ogun appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

