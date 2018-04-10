 TCN, NDPHC to inaugurate 190 transmission, distribution projects - The Punch — Nigeria Today
TCN, NDPHC to inaugurate 190 transmission, distribution projects – The Punch

TCN, NDPHC to inaugurate 190 transmission, distribution projects
The Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, on Monday announced that the Transmission Company of Nigeria and the Niger Delta Power Holding Company were set to inaugurate over 190 electricity transmission and distribution projects
