Teachers ask to be included as successors in the late Mark Too's estate - The Standard — Nigeria Today

Teachers ask to be included as successors in the late Mark Too’s estate – The Standard



The Standard Teachers ask to be included as successors in the late Mark Too's estate

The Standard

Pioneer estate is among the estates alleged to be located within the controversial land, belonging to the late former MP Mark Too in Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County. [Photo by Peter Ochieng/Standard]. A group of teachers from Nandi County have filed a case …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest