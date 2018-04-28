Teachers headed for clash with govt - NewsDay — Nigeria Today

Teachers headed for clash with govt – NewsDay
|
NewsDay
|
Teachers headed for clash with govt
NewsDay
TEACHERS are headed for a clash with government after the Zimbabwe Teachers' Association (Zimta) yesterday officially declared they would down tools when schools open in a couple of weeks to press for an increase of their salaries and allowances and …
Zimbabwe teachers to strike over pay as labour unrest spreads
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!