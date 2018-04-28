 Teachers headed for clash with govt - NewsDay — Nigeria Today
Teachers headed for clash with govt – NewsDay

Posted on Apr 28, 2018 in Africa


Teachers headed for clash with govt
TEACHERS are headed for a clash with government after the Zimbabwe Teachers' Association (Zimta) yesterday officially declared they would down tools when schools open in a couple of weeks to press for an increase of their salaries and allowances and
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

