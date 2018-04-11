Teachers want Wilson Sossion removed as Knut sec-gen - Daily Nation — Nigeria Today

Teachers want Wilson Sossion removed as Knut sec-gen – Daily Nation
Daily Nation
Teachers want Wilson Sossion removed as Knut sec-gen
Daily Nation
KNUT Secretary-General Wilson Sossion. Some teachers want him removed as secretary-general. FILE PHOTO | NATION MEDIA GROUP. In Summary. Seven teachers moved to court last month seeking the removal of Mr Sossion. They accused Mr Sossion of holding two …
Standoff as teachers stage sit-in at Knut headquarters to eject Sossion
Kenya: KNUT to Hold Delegates Conference on Sossion Ouster
KNUT delegates meet to remove Sossion as SG
