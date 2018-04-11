 Teachers want Wilson Sossion removed as Knut sec-gen - Daily Nation — Nigeria Today
Teachers want Wilson Sossion removed as Knut sec-gen – Daily Nation

Teachers want Wilson Sossion removed as Knut sec-gen
KNUT Secretary-General Wilson Sossion. Some teachers want him removed as secretary-general. FILE PHOTO | NATION MEDIA GROUP. In Summary. Seven teachers moved to court last month seeking the removal of Mr Sossion. They accused Mr Sossion of holding two
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

