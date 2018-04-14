 Team Nigeria climbs to 8th position - The Nation Newspaper — Nigeria Today
Team Nigeria climbs to 8th position – The Nation Newspaper

Team Nigeria climbs to 8th position
Nigeria last night swept to an unprecedented four gold medals and took a giant move to number 8 on the medals table ahead of such big countries like Jamaica, Malaysia, Kenya, and Botswana. South Africa remains the only African country ahead of Nigeria

