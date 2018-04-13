 Team Nigeria in cloud nine over Amusan's Gold - The Nation Newspaper — Nigeria Today
Team Nigeria in cloud nine over Amusan’s Gold – The Nation Newspaper

Posted on Apr 13, 2018 in Sports


Team Nigeria in cloud nine over Amusan's Gold
She went, she saw and she conquered. That is the best way to capture the fit achieved by Nigerian sprinter, Oluwatobilolba Amusan after clinching gold in the 100m hurdles at commonwealth Games. The golden run took Nigeria's gold tally to eight. Amusan
