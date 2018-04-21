 Team Nigeria's performance was great — Oreweme - The Nation Newspaper — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Team Nigeria’s performance was great — Oreweme – The Nation Newspaper

Posted on Apr 21, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments


The Nation Newspaper

Team Nigeria's performance was great — Oreweme
The Nation Newspaper
The Sports Ministry Director, Federation of Elite Athletes Department (FEAD), Mrs Tayo Oreweme has come out stoutly to defend the performance of Team Nigeria in the just concluded 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games held in Australia, concluding that

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.