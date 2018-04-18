Tech-U, NSE, AEA Sign MoU on Curriculum Devt — Nigeria Today

Tech-U, NSE, AEA Sign MoU on Curriculum Devt

Uchechukwu Nnaike

The Technical University, Ibadan has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE), Oluyole Branch and the Automation and Engineering Academy to among other things, enable professional associations and the industry to have regular inputs in the curriculum review of the university.

Apart from providing a framework for deeper and stronger relationship between the university and the Nigerian Society of Engineers, the MoU also represents abundant possibilities of hands-on experience for Tech-U students.

Speaking at the signing of the MoU, the Vice-Chancellor, Professor Ayobami Salami said “our students do not have to wait till after graduation before they interact with professional mentors whose contributions will complement our academic offerings thereby giving them a true perspective of what the situation out there is before they even get there.

“We intend to cultivate and produce graduates whose training while in the university affords them ample opportunity to have direct contact with real rather than imaginary challenges that impede economic and social development of the society and whose acquired competences and experiences propel them to generate science and technology innovations to solve problems.”

Salami added that the institution intends to produce thinkers and innovators that can compete with their counterparts anywhere irrespective of their working conditions and environment.

The Chairman of the Ibadan Branch of the NSE, Adedamola Falade-Fatila described the agreement between both parties as an epoch-making effort to bridge the gap that has always existed between the gown and the town.

“It is our desire to reach out to every stakeholder and make our presence felt in all that we do in Engineering.” He called on stakeholders to make deliberate and calculated efforts to actualise the dream of bridging the employability gap.

The Chairman of the Oluyole Branch of the NSE, Ademola Agoro said the association would look at critical areas where it would work with the university to solve some of the critical problems. “The university will handle the academic part, while we will work on the professional part.”

While expressing his belief in bridging the industry gap, the CEO, Automation and Engineering Academy, Basir Adewale Ikotun promised that every division will be utilised. He said with his academy’s endorsement of the MoU, the actualisation has started.

The event was witnessed by notable professionals as well as prominent people in the engineering industry, including Olufemi Morakinyo, Oseni Afolabi, Bola Olowe; the immediate past Chairman of NSE, Ibadan Branch, Mrs. Oluseye Alayande; the CLO of the Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company; and Mrs. Omolara Ikotun of the Automation and Engineering Academy, among others.

