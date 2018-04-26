'Technology cannot take teachers' place' - The Nation Newspaper — Nigeria Today

‘Technology cannot take teachers’ place’ – The Nation Newspaper
|
'Technology cannot take teachers' place'
The Nation Newspaper
With technological advancements in Artificial intelligence, mixed reality, quantum computing, 3D printing and others disrupting what is work and learning globally, Microsoft Vice President, Worldwide Education, Anthony Salcito, has called for changes …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!