TECHPOINTINSPIRED: Attend Techpoint Inspired, the largest tech conference in Nigeria — Nigeria Today

Technology is changing the way we do business, live and communicate. Although, Nigeria as a nation is yet to become a full participant in the ongoing boom of technological innovation, there are still a lot of opportunities for businesses. Businesses that will make efforts to use these technologies to their advantage, will succeed now and in the future.

Are you in a strategic department and looking to drive your company to the next level with innovation? Do you feel a creative burnout coming on and you are desperate for some fresh inspiration to move you and your company forward? Then, you should attend the largest tech and innovation event in Nigeria – Techpoint Inspired. Techpoint Inspired is a platform where people are exposed to the transformative power of technology, especially as it affects our daily lives and businesses.

In 2017, Techpoint.ng hosted over 1200 tech enthusiasts at the maiden edition of Techpoint Inspired and the feedback from the event was amazing. This year, the Tech Startup is set to take it to a whole new level. Techpoint Inspired will convene industry leaders, CTO’s, CIO’s, decision makers, innovators and tech enthusiasts all in one place! These innovative individuals will spark important conversations and explore the tech trends that will shape our country’s future in the years to come.

Date: 29th May, 2019

Venue: Pistis Conference Centre, Second Turn after Oando Filling Station, Lekki/Epe Expressway, Lagos.

Time: 7 AM – 5 PM

Techpoint Inspired is for everyone — students, tech enthusiasts, industry leaders, futurists, innovators and academics — and registration has begun in earnest. Register now for free or get your VIP ticket and save May 29th, 2018 on your calendar.

