Tecno introduces selfie camera smartphone to grow startup businesses in Africa — Nigeria Today

Tecno introduces selfie camera smartphone to grow startup businesses in Africa
A mobile phone brand, Tecno, has introduced the first 24MP clear selfie camera smartphone in Africa in an effort to boost mobile phone penetration and grow startup businesses. In a statement on Thursday, Tecno owners, Transsion Holdings, noted that many startup businesses depended on the proficiency of their mobile phone cameras to grow their businesses. […]
