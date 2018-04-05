 Tecno introduces selfie camera smartphone to grow startup businesses in Africa — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Tecno introduces selfie camera smartphone to grow startup businesses in Africa

Posted on Apr 5, 2018 in Business | 0 comments

A mobile phone brand, Tecno, has introduced the first 24MP clear selfie camera smartphone in Africa in an effort to boost mobile phone penetration and grow startup businesses. In a statement on Thursday, Tecno owners, Transsion Holdings, noted that many startup businesses depended on the proficiency of their mobile phone cameras to grow their businesses. […]

The post Tecno introduces selfie camera smartphone to grow startup businesses in Africa appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.